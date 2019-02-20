Lizzo makes wonderful music, has a powerful message, is an excellent interview subject, and she can twerk while playing the flute. She is also a content queen. To wit: this video she just posted of a powerful thirst exuding from Shawn Mendes.

As Lizzo did press on the BRIT Awards red carpet, a cameraman caught a glimpse of Mendes staring at her and blessedly decided to zoom. You must watch it. You must watch the whole thing!

The eyebrow raise! I will never get that eyebrow raise out of my head. I will dream about that eyebrow raise day and night until the day I die. Thank you Lizzo.