As if today couldn't get any better, Lizzo has decided to bless us all with a cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow."

Yes, you read that right. Earlier today, the singer popped by SiriusXM to perform a soulful rendition of the A Star Is Born hit and it should go without saying that she knocks it out of the park. After all, if anyone could pull off that "HAAAAAAAA AH AH AH AHHHHH AHHHHHH HAAA AHH HAAA," it sure as hell would be Lizzo.