So, we're done with hating on February 14. This year Valentine's Day is all about love and positivity and dramatic black and white music videos filmed in church! Lizzo just dropped the title track of her debut album Cuz I Love You, and it doesn't contain a single second of cynicism.

"Never been in love before," the song begins. "What the fuck are feelings y'all/Once upon a time I was a hoe/I don't even wanna hoe no more." How much more motivation do you need to send roses to your crush today? Lizzo demands it.

Written by Lizzo and X Ambassadors, the new track is a big band soul moment that fully harnesses her impressive vocal powers. In the accompanying video, also released today, she's a feather boa-wearing priest taking confession and presiding over a congregation of handsome men.

"Cuz I Love You" is the follow up to "Juice," an early contender for best track of 2019 which she notably performed on Jimmy Fallon earlier this month while wearing a dazzling diamante jumpsuit. Cuz I Love You, Lizzo's full length debut, is out April 19 — the singer unveiled its stunning nude album art earlier this week. Most of her upcoming US tour is already sold out.

Unwrap another piece of heart-shaped candy and watch the brand new video for Lizzo's "Cuz I Love You," below.