Wale is all set up to drop the hottest album of the year featuring many hip-hop heavyweights, but in the meantime he's delivering bangers piping out and fresh out the kitchen and we are nothing if not grateful.

With hip-hop heavyweights Lil Wayne, Major Lazer, WizKid, G-Eazy all lined up to appear on Shine, out May 5, you can guarantee this is going to be a big one. "Fish n Grits" Wale's latest offering featuring the incomparable Travis Scott, is just another track to whet your appetite and keep the hype-ball rolling.

Listen and love the track here.





Image via Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Zach Hilty/BFA.com

