Back in 2015, Kali Uchis exploded onto the scene with her debut mixtape Por Vida. Despite being only 20 at the time, the singer immediately established herself as someone destined for fame with a sound that was uncharacteristically assured for someone her age. Defined by her soulful full-bodied voice and her deliberately languid production, Kali Uchis was a welcome change to the R&B/soul status-quo. (I'm sure the cosign she got from Odd Future's Tyler, the Creator didn't hurt either.)

Save for an excellent collaboration with Vince Staples and Steve Lacy that she released as a standalone track last year, in the years since dropping Por Vida, the singer has largely remained silent. Things seem to be picking up now though. This morning, the Colombian native dropped "Tyrant," a new single featuring Jorja Smith (of More Life fame) which is slated for her upcoming studio debut.

Described as a "post apocalyptic love song," Kali Uchis said the song is about "wanting to stay in the haze of puppy love forever and never face the power struggles, because that's your only real escape from the cold realities of life."

Get into the summer vibes of the Jorja Smith collab below.

