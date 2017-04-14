Good news! Rapper and Nautica designer Lil Yachty has released two brand new tracks off his forthcoming Teenage Emotions LP to level up your Friday experience! First there's "Harley," an incredibly lighthearted, deeply positive, electro-twee ode to ridin' it like a harley. You know... "it." Then there's "Peek a Boo," a track (and video if you're blessed with a Spotify login) featuring fellow ATLians Migos, about playing with pussy (and money) like... peekaboo? I'm not sure exactly what that means, but at the same time, I get it. <3 Yachty.

Listen to "Harley" and "Peek a Boo" below...









Splash image via Spotify