Your girl Tinashe just released a brand new slice of sentimental Top 40 cheese pop perfection called "Flame" to keep us busy while we await the release of her sophomore album, Joyride. Tinashe teased the track on Instagram over the last two days with two mysterious videos featuring dramatic candle lightings and some good ole Twin Peaks backwards talk.

Do these videos mean a music video's around the corner? Who knows.

In the mean time:

Listen to 'Flame' below, and read our interview with Tinashe about Joyride here







Splash image via Instagram