In the horror show of 2016, it provided genuine comfort to know that at the very least Gucci Mane was out of jail and thriving. Now, as we laugh/scream our way through 2017, we know that the one joy that the white fascist male corporate supremacy can't take away from us is Migos (unless Trump signs an executive order making 3 Doors Down the only legal music... oh god). This morning, Migos continued to give us reasons to live by releasing an official studio version of "Dab of Ranch," their beloved Youtube freestyle about the official Migos flavor of Rap Snacks.

Here's the original version:





And here is the transcendent studio version:

You guys... with a dab of ranch WE CAN MAKE IT HAPPEN. With a dab of ranch we can stop Jeff Sessions! With a dab of ranch we can save the parks system! With a dab of ranch we can smash the patriarchy! Let's goooooooooooooooo!





splash image via Instagram