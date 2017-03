Khalid's dreamy, sultry song about finding love via Apple Maps just got a silky update in the form of Weezy's autotune and Kehlani's harmonizing.

"Location," from Khalid's new album American Teen, was released last year as a single. The 19 year-old singer has been making waves this month after appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performing at SXSW.













Listen to the whole track below:





Header photo via YouTube