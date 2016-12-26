Listen To The Chopped And Screwed Rework Of Frank Ocean's 'Blonde'
If you're feeling sluggish, lazy, stupid and unconcerned this Boxing Day, you should treat yourself to Purpl(e), the excellent chopped and screwed edit of Frank Ocean's 2016 opus, Blonde. This #choppednotslopped rework is brought to you by OG Ron C of Chopstars, who take Blonde deep down to even dreamier, hazier dimension than the original. It's the perfect soundtrack to lying on the floor in a pile of wrapping paper scraps and cookie crumbs.
Listen below...
