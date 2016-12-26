If you're feeling sluggish, lazy, stupid and unconcerned this Boxing Day, you should treat yourself to Purpl(e), the excellent chopped and screwed edit of Frank Ocean's 2016 opus, Blonde. This #choppednotslopped rework is brought to you by OG Ron C of Chopstars, who take Blonde deep down to even dreamier, hazier dimension than the original. It's the perfect soundtrack to lying on the floor in a pile of wrapping paper scraps and cookie crumbs.



Listen below...