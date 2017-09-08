If you're looking for a bonus round after your 500th listen of CTRL, you'll be happy to learn that our main squeeze SZA has blessed us with a new track to obsessively replay, "Quicksand." Yay! It arrives as part of vol. 2 of the Insecure soundtrack (which also features jams from Jorja Smith, Miguel, and Jazmine Sullivan – get on it), and will appear on the show's season finale this Sunday. The track is peak SZA – a vulnerable synthy strut about not being sure whether the guy you're chasing is the real deal or not – and we can personally testify that is provides the perfect soundtrack to spending your entire paycheck on Fenty Beauty products.

Listen to "Quicksand" below...

Splash image via Instagram