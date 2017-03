Here's something you didn't know you needed: a Selena Gomez cover of Yaz's 1982 synthpop yearn-jam "Only You." The synths are gone, but Selena has doubled down on the heartsick longing, transforming the track into something a bit more spacious and contemplative. This is the sound of pure gratitude, people! The cover was created for Netflix's pulpy looking new teen soap/ suicide mystery, 13 Reasons Why, which drops tomorrow.

Splash image via BFA