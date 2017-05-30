Drake's love for quiet storm queen Sade is certainly no ordinary love (sorry). He recently had a chance to meet Sade on the London leg of his More Life tour, and he immortalized this meeting with god in an XL rib tattoo (pretty much the only Drake tattoo we can fully cosign).

Now, Drake's undying love for Sade has been immortalized in the form of a mashup playlist by Brooklyn DJ Vacation, who premiered his mixtape on the latest episode of OVO Radio. It's a little sacrilege, but pretty fun to hear the collisions of "Cherish" and "Can't Have Everything" and "Lover's Rock" and "Free Smoke."

Listen to More Love below and an equally WOW mashup of Sade and MF Doom here...