Boxer/aspiring rapper Mike Tyson has apparently recorded a Soulja Boy diss track alongside his trainee, Chris Brown -- as if the Brown v. Boy Pay-Per-View fight wasn't already the weirdest spat in rap history.



Yep, in case you were wondering when this social media saga would end, the answer is obviously...never. But at least we now have a soundtrack for this beef between an ever-expanding roster of the industry's biggest hams. Sharing a snippet of the track, "If You Show Up", to his Instagram, Tyson brings the heat with bars like "If you show up, it's goin' down," so you know shit's real. Listen for yourself below as we all eagerly await the full song release on YouTube.