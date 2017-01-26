Major Lazer's back and this time it's with an A-list roster of vocal talent for their new Nicki Minaj and PARTYNEXTDOOR-sporting single "Run Up."

An unsurprisingly sunny track that capitalizes on Major Lazer's well-documented love of dancehall and reggae motifs, Diplo says "Run Up" "felt like the perfect song to start off 2017."

"It's always important for us to work with people who are on the same wave," he added in a statement. "Nicki and Party really helped us bring the classic Major Lazer style to create this perfect party record...Major Lazer is all about making the world smaller by making the party bigger."

Radical.