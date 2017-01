M.I.A has released a new version of her A.I.M track "A.M.P. (All My People)" on Twitter, and it claps! The track, produced by Switch, Riton and Maya herself, is a more spacious, club-friendly, banghra-trap version of the original, and it actually sounds like it would have fit in perfectly on Kala (the best M.I.A. album amirite?).

Listen below...