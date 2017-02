She teased us, she tempted us, she told us there'd be a new album and we finally have something to show for it--after papering LA with suggestive posters (that looked a lot like cover art), Lana Del Rey's new single "Love" came out today.

It's as deep, moody, and dark as you'd think. Expect it to be joyfully/lessly blasted out of every Urban Outfitters in America for the foreseeable future.

Stream the track below: