Last night, Kehlani dropped "Do U Dirty," a new independence anthem for all the bad and brazenly honest bitches out there. The latest single from her forthcoming SWEETSEXYSAVAGE, "Do U Dirty" sees Kehlani asserting that her own growth comes first (as it should), all while being upfront with her squeeze of the moment to not get too attached. Alongside the full track, she also teased a wild, digitally-animated video for the song -- so here's to hoping there's a full length coming soon. But for now, listen to the song here and peep the video below.



