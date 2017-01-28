Kehlani remained everpresent in 2016 with the release of her music video for "CRZY" and a string of singles teasing at her new album--and it's finally here. SweetSexySavage features 19 songs, including the previously shared "Advice."

The title, which is reminiscent of TLC's 1994 album CrazySexyCool, is significant Kehlani says.

"As women we are told that we cannot be multi layered...we are put in boxes...we can't be all the above...reclaim yourself…The name is supposed to challenge you," she wrote on Twitter. "The name is supposed to make you question…only to let u find your own answer."

Steam the whole album below.





Header photo via Madison McGaw/BFA.com