Kaytranada is kicking off the new year with some new remixes -- and, damn, are they dreamy.

Uploading two, downloadable tracks via his Soundcloud yesterday, both tracks build on samples used within his last mixtape 0.001%. Beginning with an irresistible, club-oriented rework of TLC's "Diggin' On You," and finishing with a silky-smooth edit of Latrelle's excellent single "House Party," it looks like the twofer is part of some sort of new year clean-up resolution. Or as Kaytranada put it , "NOT BRAND NEW FOR ME BUT BRAND NEW FOR YOU."





photo by David X Prutting/BFA.com

