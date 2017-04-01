As the first single released from Mary J. Blige's upcoming album Strength of a Woman, "Love Yourself" makes a strong showing for what's to come. Over a heavy bass drum, Kanye and Blige implore listeners to "love yourself" and "feed yourself before you feed somebody else."

Speaking to Power 105.1's Angie Martinez, Blige laid out the intention of the song.

"'Love Yourself' is hardcore hip-hop soul," Blige said. "It's me talking to myself when I was in it. 'Don't give up. Love yourself.' When you hear the words, you'll hear it…I'm a fan of Kanye. I've always loved Kanye. I've always wanted to work with Kanye. I reached out to his manager, got a number on him, began to text him back and forth about how I really wanted him on 'Love Yourself.'"

Kanye speaks directly about the power and responsibility he has to forward his community. "I decided not to use my color as a handicap," he raps, "I cannot be complacent / In my job, be courageous."

Listen to the whole track below:





Header photo via Instagram