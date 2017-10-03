Soulful RnB songstress and official PAPER Beautiful Person Jorja has blessed us with a wistful acoustic version of her incredibly lit Preditah-produced UK garage track from August, "On My Mind." All of the two-step trappings have been dispensed with for a lilting acoustic guitar and Jorja's bittersweet vocals as she sings about wising up to her lover's lies. It's the Jorja we know and love, and it's very much sweater weather musique.

Listen to "On My Mind" below and read our interview with Jorja here...







[h/t Fader]