Listen To HAIM's Brand New Track, "Right Now"
After dropping subtle hints in the form of an international billboard campaign that new music was on the way, the sisters Haim confirmed a July 7th release date for their new album, Something To Tell You. Today they gave us our very first taste of their new music with a live studio version of their track "Right Now" accompanied by a music video shot by Oscar-nominated director named Paul Thomas Anderson. Maybe you've heard of him?
Listen to their track below, and feel all those defiant-stoic-vulnerable-romantic feelings...
