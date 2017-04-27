After dropping subtle hints in the form of an international billboard campaign that new music was on the way, the sisters Haim confirmed a July 7th release date for their new album, Something To Tell You. Today they gave us our very first taste of their new music with a live studio version of their track "Right Now" accompanied by a music video shot by Oscar-nominated director named Paul Thomas Anderson. Maybe you've heard of him?

Listen to their track below, and feel all those defiant-stoic-vulnerable-romantic feelings...