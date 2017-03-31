Listen to Drake and Wizkid Reunite on Afrobeat Pool Party Banger "Come Closer"
The "One Dance" Top 40 dancehall dream team of Wizkid and Drake have teamed up again to engulf you in a lush, pool party fantasy with "Come Closer." This song is coconut LaCroix, the smell of jasmine, hot tubs at night, the perfect base tan and bottomless margaritas. It's a harbinger of summer in a cold cold world. It was a bit of a surprise that Wizkid didn't turn up on More Life, but this silky little number was well worth the wait. Am I on a beach in Hawaii right now? I'm confused.
Listen below...
