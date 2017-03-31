The "One Dance" Top 40 dancehall dream team of Wizkid and Drake have teamed up again to engulf you in a lush, pool party fantasy with "Come Closer." This song is coconut LaCroix, the smell of jasmine, hot tubs at night, the perfect base tan and bottomless margaritas. It's a harbinger of summer in a cold cold world. It was a bit of a surprise that Wizkid didn't turn up on More Life, but this silky little number was well worth the wait. Am I on a beach in Hawaii right now? I'm confused.

Listen below...



Splash images via Instagram 1 2