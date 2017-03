Fresh off his SXSW term and after releasing his last single "Outlet" a month ago, Desiigner is back on the scene with a new track "Holy Ghost."





In addition to giving Drake props for More Life, Desiigner name-dropped Rihanna, rapping "I'ma f*ck on Rihanna / Put her all in Desiigner / Diamonds last forever, last forever / We gon' blast together."

Listen to the track below.





Header photo via David X Prutting/BFA.com