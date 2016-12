The holidays have come a couple days early, as the Chicago dream team of Chance the Rapper and Jeremih have finally linked up to drop a surprise Christmas mixtape called Merry Christmas Lil Mama. Featuring notable appearances from Hannibal Buress, Noname and Lud Foe, it's definitely a harmony-fueled, piano riff-filled treat that wouldn't be out of place in a Nordstorm. Listen below.

