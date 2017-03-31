After the drawn-out drama that was the release of "Slide", Calvin Harris announced a song then actually dropped it within a reasonable time frame. Sweet relief.

Earlier this week you likely heard Calvin was gearing up to deliver a Ariana Grande/Pharrell/Young Thug banger and surprise, "Heatstroke" is already here. It's very upbeat PG-pop and generally seems to be an odd choice for all three artists. Maybe not Pharrell, after "Happy", there's no turning back for Pharrell.



Nevertheless the trio all sound damn good, with Thug receiving the most air time – singing the intro and two verses. If anything is gunning to be the ~song of the summer~ it's this damn track. I mean, it's called Heatstroke.

I honestly think my mom is going to love this.

Image via Twitter