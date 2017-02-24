Finally, after teasing us for days with Snapchat clips and tweets, Calvin Harris has dropped his collab with hot-this-minute Migos and hot-always Frank Ocean. "Slide" features Frank doing his chill-Frank crooning thing while Migos, fresh off a new video, add their own relaxed verse.

Listen below and get ready to slide into spring . Nope, not gonna pun with you like that--enjoy the track.





