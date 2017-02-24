Listen to Calvin Harris, Frank Ocean, and Migos' Chill New Track, "Slide"
Finally, after teasing us for days with Snapchat clips and tweets, Calvin Harris has dropped his collab with hot-this-minute Migos and hot-always Frank Ocean. "Slide" features Frank doing his chill-Frank crooning thing while Migos, fresh off a new video, add their own relaxed verse.
Listen below and get ready to
slide into spring. Nope, not gonna pun with you like that--enjoy the track.
[h/t Complex]
Splash Photo via BFA.com
Comments (
)