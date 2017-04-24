Listen to Brand New Frank Ocean Bangers Featuring Young Thug and Travis Scott because Damn
Talented musical alien and very attractive man/myth Frank Ocean has a Beats 1 Radio Show Blonded Radio, and if you needed even more incentive to tune in, during his on-air stints Frank has been dropping unreleased music abound.
First of all, there was "Lens", a new single delivered fresh and piping hot out of the kitchen that is the Frank Ocean genius and wow, what a track. Here's the OG version for your listening pleasure.
Here we are back again with a lil Travis Scott, what a dream scenario!
Finally, Frank shared a new version of "Slide on Me" featuring Young Thug on Episode 5 of Blonded early this morning, which you can listen to right here.
My body was not ready for all of these blessings, can't wait to see what's next.
