Today (those of us that aren't at Fyre Festival) can consider ourselves truly blessed, because there is a brand new (old) Prince song strutting its freaky stuff across the Internet. The song, "Electric Intercourse" is our first taste of the eleven new tracks to be featured on the remastered, reissued deluxe edition of Prince's greatest earthly work, Purple Rain, out June 23rd. As you might guess, "Electric Intercourse" is truly funky, freak nasty to the bone, and a little bit romantic, with delicious synth stabs and digitized sex sighs that may make you wonder if you have ASMR. Just another reminder of the wonder that was Prince. We'll never ever ever get over him.

Please enjoy "Electric Intercourse"...

