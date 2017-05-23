When ice cold Atlanta rapper Shayaa Joseph aka 21 Savage corrected an interviewer about the "cross" tattoo on his forehead last year, a star was born. Issa knife, America, and you've found your new sweetheart.

After releasing one of the spookiest, hardest trap albums of 2016 and making an appearance on More Life, Savage has returned to us in full force with a v. v. hot new track featuring Young Thug and Drake called "Issa." The best part? It puts his legendary catchphrase front and center. Issa really really good you guys. Like issa maybe the song of the summer? Too early, too early, I know, but issa most definitely fire.

Listen to "Issa" below...





Splash image via Apple Music