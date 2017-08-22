Beauty Brand Lipslut, created by three college students in San Luis Obispo, California, sells just one product in one shade. "F*ck Trump," as the gloss is called, is a matte pink neutral that seems to look good on just about everybody.

The brand is more than just a provocatively named, universally flattering product, though; the founders have been donating 50% of the lipstick's cost toward charities chosen by customers since the company's inception.



Now, Lipslut has announced an option for customers to donate 100% of proceeds to Charlottesville during the month of August. So far, the brand has raised over $40,000 to cover victims' medical bills and to support local chapters of the NAACP and Black Lives Matter.

Even the haters have taken notice:

