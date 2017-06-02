Here we go again. Lindsay Lohan, once-actress, former DJ, current humanitarian, fervent Disney petitioner, Muslim-in-training, burkini model and all-round great times gal, is adding another string to her bow: jewelry.

You might remember Lindsay has had a complicated relationship with jewelry in the past, namely when she was involved in a heist (tbt!), but all that means is that she can appreciate the good stuff. She took to Instagram last week with the hashtag "#LohanJewelery" to announce her new venture, however she posted only two pictures where she is wearing no visible jewels other than a cartilage sleeper.

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

What does it all mean? What does anything Linds does mean? We can't be sure, all we know for certain is something is definitely "in the works."

[h/t The Cut]

