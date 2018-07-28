These days, Lindsay Lohan is keeping herself busy with her Mykonos beach club called the Lohan Beach House, as well as an MTV reality show in the works. But last night, LiLo was spotted off-duty, partying with Tiffany Trump. TMZ reports that the pop icon was attending a "fundraiser to help victims of the Greek wildfires." She posted a since-deleted Instagram pic of Trump, herself, and their friend Andrew Warren with the hashtags #mykonos and #america—and, for whatever reason, tagged @realdonaldtrump.