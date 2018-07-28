These days, Lindsay Lohan is keeping herself busy with her Mykonos beach club called the Lohan Beach House, as well as an MTV reality show in the works. But last night, LiLo was spotted off-duty, partying with Tiffany Trump. TMZ reports that the pop icon was attending a "fundraiser to help victims of the Greek wildfires." She posted a since-deleted Instagram pic of Trump, herself, and their friend Andrew Warren with the hashtags #mykonos and #america—and, for whatever reason, tagged @realdonaldtrump.
Warren also posted an Insta-story of Lohan fixing Trump's hair, jokingly captioned, "Hair style by @lindsaylohan for @tiffanytrump."
Apparently, this isn't anything new. The two have been friends for a while. A photo of the two FaceTiming was also shared on Twitter back in April.
Lindsay Lohan and Tiffany Trump talk on FaceTime.— Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) April 25, 2018
That’s it, that’s the story. pic.twitter.com/y0qjdxjw85
Vanity Fair reports that the 32-year-old actress and socialite shares a friend group with the POTUS's daughter with Marla Maples. This group includes Warren, actress Abigail Breslin, model Peter Brant Jr., and television personality EJ Johnson.
Image via Getty