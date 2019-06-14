Taylor Swift held a conference call with her millions of Instagram followers last night, rocking a bold red lip and cluing everyone in on her new era. She announced a midnight drop for her new single (it turned out to be a vaguely queer anthem about irrationally tweeting before coffee), and also gave us the release date for her new album, Lover.

Lindsay Lohan had four separate things to say to Swift. Firstly, the love heart eyes emoji. Also that "we think you're great" ("we" indeterminate). Apparently annoyed at Swift's lack of reaction, she then started actively begging for attention. In a last ditch effort, Lohan vaguely claimed that her mom, Dinah, was once in a production of Cats. (Swift is set to star in a terrifying-sounding live action version of the musical.)

TL;DR Linds is a Swiftie, and like fellow stans got slightly too excited at the prospect of a new record filled with cutely veiled references to Joe Alwyn. Unfortunately, as we now know, Taylor prefers quiet and restrained online discourse. Lindsay, the song says it best.

Photo via Getty

