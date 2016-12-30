Lindsay Lohan had an illuminating sit-down with CNN Abu Dhabi during a Facebook live interview to discuss her humanitarian work and the year ahead, and she shared two especially interesting pieces of information:



1. Lindsay Lohan has written a treatment for Mean Girls 2 and will stop at nothing to get it made.

2. Losing the top of her finger was the best thing that ever happened to Lindsay Lohan.

Let's tackle Mean Girls first. Becky Anderson asked Linz if she was planning to do any more comedies in the future, and Lindsay said:

"I am trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands. I know that Tina Fey, and Lorne Michaels and all of them are very busy but I will keep forcing it, and pushing it on them until they do it. I would love to have Jamie Lee Curtis and Jimmy Fallon in the movie. I've already written a treatment for it, and I just need a response."

We should all be so lucky to have Lindsay Lohan pushing her Mean Girls 2 treatments on us! Aren't you absolutely desperate to learn the scenario that Linz has dreamed up to bring the original cast back together as 30-year-olds? A high school reunion? A Mommy-n-Me group? A plane hijacking?

So, about the finger thing...

When Becky Anderson asked Linz if she was excited for 2016 to be over, she said, "Politically, yes, this has been a tumultuous year, but for me it's been a blessing. Losing half my finger and getting it back was one of the best things that's ever happened to me."

Ok, ok, tell us more.

"When it happened, I was on my friend's boat, we were going fishing. I took the anchor and I was trying to help – I thought I was strong enough to do it and clearly I wasn't. But if that didn't happen to me, if I didn't lose part of myself essentially – and I weirdly think about this when I meditate – I wouldn't have stayed in Turkey, I wouldn't have stayed there, and I wouldn't have understood what it feels like to lose a limb."

I'm just gonna leave this here!

Watch the entire interview, including a reminiscence about her bejeweled T-Mobile Sidekick below...





Splash image: Matteo Prandoni/BFA