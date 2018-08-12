Earlier this month, Lindsay Lohan gave a controversial statement during an interview with The Sunday Times. In the article, which went up on The Times' site on August 4, she told the publication that she didn't really have an opinion on the #MeToo movement. ""I can't speak on something I don't live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways," she said. But later on, she says:

"I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don't even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."