There's no artist that embodies the youth spirit more than Lil Yachty (we should all fear his impending existential crisis when he turns 20) and "Forever Young" proves it like nothing else.

In the video, the young rapper takes to the amusement park with a girl on his arm, hitting the water slide, the go-karts, and of course, the spinning teacups. The visual comes just before Yachty kicks off his "Teenage Tour" of North America, which kicks off in Dallas on August 11.

Check the video and feel all sorts of nostalgia below.