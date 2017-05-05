Lil Yachty is serving up major nostalgia vibes in the new video for "Bring It Back" off his upcoming album, Teenage Emotions, to be released on May 26th. The song has clear 80s pop influences in it, and the video matches with playful scenes of Yachty and friends dancing at an old school prom. Even when he's sadly crooning for his lost love, Yachty's still the life of the party, though his incredible green suit is the real star of the show.

