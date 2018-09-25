Fashion
After scaring fans with an Instagram post of himself sitting in the back of an ambulance, Lil Xan has revealed the reason behind his health scare: eating too many Flamin' Hot Cheetos. Relatable content.

Xan offered an explanation via Instagram Live, confirming my worst fear: that mindless snacking on highly addictive processed foods can have dire consequences.

"Yeah, I went to the hospital today," Xan said. "I just want to let everybody know that I was in the hospital, not due to any drugs, but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos and it ripped something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood. So we good."

According to Lil Xan, maybe so. "Be careful," he cautioned fans. "Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug."

Although the ordeal feels a bit like a publicity stunt–– perhaps an attempt on Xan's part to give the media a rival story after ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus recently made headlines for literally selling her tears––it turns out his claims about Hot Cheetos sending him to hospital are medically possible. In July, a Tennessee teen was also hospitalized after eating too many bags of Cheetos and Takis.

Stay safe out there, kids.

Photos via Getty

