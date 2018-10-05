In the immortal words of Lil Wayne, "Wiki Me Bish."

Capping off a nine day run of merch collabs in celebration of Tha Carter V that included the likes of Heron Preston , Illegal Civilization, Chinatown Market, Pizzaslime, and Midnight Studios , Lil Wayne announced the final collaboration of the series today; Advisory Board Crystals x Wikipedia.

In what is actually the pair's second collaboration, the digitally influenced streetwear brand teamed up with the internet lexicon to create a pictorial word-web of the rapper and wrapped it around a long-sleeve. Pulling off of Lil Wayne's Wikipedia page, Advisory Board Crystals pairs visual factoids, like his five Grammy wins, with lyrics from the recently released, long anticipated, album in a colorful, playful explosion of information. Advisory Board Crystals will also donate a portion of the sales of the shirt to the Wikimedia Foundation, which helps keeps everyone's go-to reference guide and argument settler free for all.