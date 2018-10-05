In the immortal words of Lil Wayne, "Wiki Me Bish."
Capping off a nine day run of merch collabs in celebration of Tha Carter V that included the likes of Heron Preston, Illegal Civilization, Chinatown Market, Pizzaslime, and Midnight Studios, Lil Wayne announced the final collaboration of the series today; Advisory Board Crystals x Wikipedia.
Related | Lil Wayne Collabs with 14 Designers on 'Tha Carter V' Merch
In what is actually the pair's second collaboration, the digitally influenced streetwear brand teamed up with the internet lexicon to create a pictorial word-web of the rapper and wrapped it around a long-sleeve. Pulling off of Lil Wayne's Wikipedia page, Advisory Board Crystals pairs visual factoids, like his five Grammy wins, with lyrics from the recently released, long anticipated, album in a colorful, playful explosion of information. Advisory Board Crystals will also donate a portion of the sales of the shirt to the Wikimedia Foundation, which helps keeps everyone's go-to reference guide and argument settler free for all.
The Advisory Board Crystals x Wikipedia collaboration is available alongside a restock of all previous drops exclusively through Lil Wayne's web store for a very limited time.
Photo Courtesy of Lil Wayne and Advisory Board Crystals