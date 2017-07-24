While we wait patiently for the Luv Is Rage 2 mixtape he promised us last December, Lil Uzi Vert has thrown us a bone with five new tracks, including one featuring Young Thug called "Bag."

The songs premiered on Friday during DJ Drama and Don Cannon's Gangsta Grillz show, and you can listen to them all right here:

Uzi clarified on Sunday night that the songs won't appear on his mixtape.

Y'all thought them songs was on luv is rage 🙄 we coming way harder den dat 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔊🦇2®

— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) July 24, 2017

Given the imagery above, it seems Uzi is still drawing inspiration from his pink-haired muse Brittany Byrd. These songs are dope, but we can't wait for the full mixtape to hit airwaves soon.

[h/t High Snobiety]