At last night's 2019 BET Awards, odd but wonderful duo Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus teamed up for a saloon-themed performance of "Old Town Road."

Bringing the "ride till I can't no more" lyric to life, Lil Nas and Cyrus opened the song by riding on an empty red carpet toward the performance entrance atop horses. This was captured as a video montage, which also featured tumbleweeds. Forever on-theme, these two.

On the stage, set like a saloon, the pair sang their chart-topping hit among dancing cowgirls in daisy dukes and all other such cowperson regalia. Lil Nas amped up the camp factor in a bright yellow fringe jacket and matching pants and boots lined with stars.

