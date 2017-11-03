Lil' Kim, has returned with new track, "Took Us On A Break," and never fear ladies and germs, the one sovereign Queen Bee still has bars. Announcing the track on Twitter, Kim said she was "warming [us] up" with this new track, which can only mean a follow-up to last year's mixtape is on the way. The track is a classic hard-as-nails Lil' Kim flex, with plenty of exotic cars, private jets, and shopping sprees to keep us warm while we wait for new music. Lighting candles now for a Cardi B collab...

Watch "Took Us A Break" below...

