Lil B is the latest celebrity to join in the relief efforts for victims of Texas' devastating Hurricane Harvey. Instead of sending money to an aid organization, though, the Bay Area rapper is donating his artistic talent, time and co-sign by giving out free verses to Houston area artists affected by the storm.

If you were affected by the flood in Huston and you make music. Lil B is giving free verses to all artist from Huston Texas for sept - Lil B

— Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) August 29, 2017

We love the creativity, and if the verses are anything like those on the Based God's Black Ken mixtape, this is no minor offer.

