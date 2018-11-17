Tyra Banks Raps in New 'Be A Star' Remix Music Video

Eve is back! And Tyra Banks just dropped a new remix to the doll's Life-Size anthem, "Be A Star."
"Be A Star 2" features the same chorus as the original, but also debuts the supermodel's rapping skills in the verses. In the song, Banks doesn't only talk about exuding Eve's confidence and self-belief, but also delivers the more progressive message of inclusivity, which the actress and model has always advocated for especially in terms of body positivity.
The video also shows Eve's new colorful outfits as Tyra goes through multiple outfit changes—from her glittery bikini boxing outfit to a cute rainbow sweater-dress with a matching bow. Watch the whole video, and listen to the bop below.
Image via Instagram