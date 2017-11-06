It seems that Bella Thorne can't stop won't stop with the hectic music video relationships, but at least this time she comes out on top with Liam Payne's guidance. Praise be.

Payne tapped Thorne and debuted a new look (bangs!) for his new video for "Bedroom Floor" — one of more-emotional ballads from his debut solo offering. Payne watches as Bella Thorne dates a piece of human garbage in various Coachella-worthy ~lewks~ before she finally returns in a fall-ready look, cleans her room and throws his clothes in the pool. A modern love story.

Watch below.