Put Liam Payne, Quavo, a whole lot of different colored lights and an entire array of bomber jackets in one setting and what do you get? This very safe, quasi-cringe situation.

As the last One Direction member to embark on his solo career, we all watched with bated breath (or did we?) as to what Liam Payne would do with all those tattoos and that overly coiffed hair. Now we know: he will make brightly colored studio videos and maybe let a professional dancer grind on his rap assist. There will be static-filled vintage television sets and a parked car for no practical reason but hey, I'm not mad at it. It is, after all, a non-offensive video for a non-offensive song designed to appeal to the masses as such, I like it, but I'm not proud of it.

Without further ado ladies and gentlemen, Pavo.