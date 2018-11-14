As the deadly wildfires continue to tear through Southern California, many celebrities who have been affected have been sharing their stories and photos of the devastation in hopes to raise awareness of the ongoing natural disaster. Gerard Butler, Neil Young, Jessica Simpson, Orlando Bloom, and most of the Kardashian clan has been affected in some capacity with Lady Gaga volunteering with the Red Cross and Dave Grohl released a BBQ sauce with the proceeds going to support local area firefighters.

Related | 5 Ways to Help Fight The California Fires From Afar

Liam Hemsworth took to Instagram today to share a photo of the remains of what was once his and fiancee, Miley Cyrus', Malibu home now reduced to a pile of ashes. "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love," writes Hemsworth in reference to the charred decorative letters that lay among the carnage.

Echoing similar sentiments that Cyrus posted to her Instagram story over the weekend the she and her animals were safe, Hemsworth underscored Malibu's strength as community and ability to rebuild. Both Cyrus and Hemsworth urged followers to donate to the Malibu Foundation and their own charity, the Happy Hippie Foundation, to aid with the recovery efforts.

The Woolsey, Hall, and Camp Fires have claimed 50 lives, displaced over 300,000 residents, and burned over 200,000 acres of land as of today. Firefighters are working around the clock to get the fires under control as an unprecedentedly dry and long fire season due to the effects of climate change has stretched resources thin. If you would like to help, head here to see what you can still do from afar to aid in the relief efforts.