Magical Barbados goddess and seductress of billionaires, singer-actress-angel Rihanna showed up to the Hollywood Valerian premiere last night and shut the whole show down. Why do we bother living our daily lives when a literal fairy princess walks among us? Still unsure.
The star donned a Giambattista Valli Couture gown and lace-up Manolo Blahnik heels and looked like a damn queen. On a side note, if anyone could bring back the disaster that was the mullet dress's 2011 takeover: it's Rihanna.
Who looks like this, though?
Again, who looks like this?
One more time, who looks like this?
Here she is ripping wigs off:
Here she is giving life:
Here she is at our collective funeral still serving:
Rihanna, fully aware of her regality, posted her look five times to Instagram and selfied numerous times during the screening itself. What's is a gal to do? Rihanna knows what the people want (read: more Rihanna).
On a side note, Disney, wya?
Images via Instagram/Getty